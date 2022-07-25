Sign up
Photo 1584
and then there were 4
when you see 4 snakes, how many don't you see?
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4410
photos
257
followers
247
following
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th July 2022 9:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
snake
,
reptile
,
conservation
Diana
ace
Goodness me, you seem to have a whole nest box full of them! Fabulous shot of the four peepers.
July 28th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Oh my word ........... I would have run a mile rather than photograph them
July 28th, 2022
Christina
Are these babies - and if so how big is mum? Was the box made for the snakes - it looks like a bird house!
July 28th, 2022
