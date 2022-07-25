Previous
and then there were 4 by koalagardens
Photo 1584

and then there were 4

when you see 4 snakes, how many don't you see?
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Diana ace
Goodness me, you seem to have a whole nest box full of them! Fabulous shot of the four peepers.
July 28th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Oh my word ........... I would have run a mile rather than photograph them
July 28th, 2022  
Christina
Are these babies - and if so how big is mum? Was the box made for the snakes - it looks like a bird house!
July 28th, 2022  
