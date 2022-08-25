Previous
Next
the full monty by koalagardens
Photo 1615

the full monty

python ... I thought you might like to see the entire snake skin. this is hanging about 10 metres from the ground and is about 2 metres in length and in such perfect condition. it looks amazing swaying in the breeze!
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, It's amazing to me that the snake could manage to crawl out of this skin way up, on a rather narrow looking branch.
August 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw !!!!! fav
August 27th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat right? I find python skins in all kinds of places that really boggle the mind - would love to have seen this shedding happen!
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise