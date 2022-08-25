Sign up
Photo 1615
the full monty
python ... I thought you might like to see the entire snake skin. this is hanging about 10 metres from the ground and is about 2 metres in length and in such perfect condition. it looks amazing swaying in the breeze!
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
1615
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
24th August 2022 9:19am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
snake
,
conservation
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, It's amazing to me that the snake could manage to crawl out of this skin way up, on a rather narrow looking branch.
August 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw !!!!! fav
August 27th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
right? I find python skins in all kinds of places that really boggle the mind - would love to have seen this shedding happen!
August 27th, 2022
