Lichen fascinates me by koalagardens
Lichen fascinates me

I've been taking notice of it a lot lately, so many different types
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Shepherdman
Like tiny fine netting! Nice macro.
August 29th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Fabulous. Different to any I’ve seen before
August 29th, 2022  
