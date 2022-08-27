Sign up
Photo 1617
Lichen fascinates me
I've been taking notice of it a lot lately, so many different types
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4477
photos
250
followers
244
following
2691
1614
2692
1615
2693
1616
2694
1617
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th August 2022 7:47am
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
lichen
Shepherdman
Like tiny fine netting! Nice macro.
August 29th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Fabulous. Different to any I’ve seen before
August 29th, 2022
