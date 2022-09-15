Previous
tea tree by koalagardens
tea tree

Leptospermum comes in all shades of red/pink down to white. Tea tree oil is a wonderful antiseptic, but the varieties you can grow from bush to tree are widely varied
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
So this is what my favorite soap is made from!!! Beautiful blossoms and capture. I've been using tea tree oil soap since the 90s because all other soaps were making my skins crawl among other things.
September 17th, 2022  
