Photo 1636
tea tree
Leptospermum comes in all shades of red/pink down to white. Tea tree oil is a wonderful antiseptic, but the varieties you can grow from bush to tree are widely varied
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4516
photos
254
followers
244
following
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th September 2022 12:03pm
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
garden
,
conservation
,
leptospermum
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
So this is what my favorite soap is made from!!! Beautiful blossoms and capture. I've been using tea tree oil soap since the 90s because all other soaps were making my skins crawl among other things.
September 17th, 2022
