really native by koalagardens
Photo 1659

really native

these look the same as the Dianellas I posted last month, but these ones were already growing wild here, the ones last month I planted
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
