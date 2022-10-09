Sign up
Photo 1660
a full on hippy
I love the colour of these ones - I probably have a hundred or so opening of this one now, and only a dozen or two of other colours.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
6
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4564
photos
253
followers
245
following
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th October 2022 2:35pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
JackieR
ace
A hundred???!!! Wowsers, may we see a landscape of them??!
This us beautiful
October 11th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous - such a lovely rich velvety colour! Super detail and clarity! fav
October 11th, 2022
Kate
ace
Your yard must be gorgeous with all these flowers blooming
October 11th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Wow, that must be quite a sight. The one that I have is normally just one flower stem with three or four blooms. This year (for the first time) there are two flower stems.
October 11th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very bright and beautiful!
October 11th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is a truly glorious scarlet. Would love to see the whole area!
October 11th, 2022
This us beautiful