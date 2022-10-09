Previous
a full on hippy by koalagardens
Photo 1660

a full on hippy

I love the colour of these ones - I probably have a hundred or so opening of this one now, and only a dozen or two of other colours.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

JackieR ace
A hundred???!!! Wowsers, may we see a landscape of them??!

This us beautiful
October 11th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How gorgeous - such a lovely rich velvety colour! Super detail and clarity! fav
October 11th, 2022  
Kate ace
Your yard must be gorgeous with all these flowers blooming
October 11th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Wow, that must be quite a sight. The one that I have is normally just one flower stem with three or four blooms. This year (for the first time) there are two flower stems.
October 11th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very bright and beautiful!
October 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is a truly glorious scarlet. Would love to see the whole area!
October 11th, 2022  
