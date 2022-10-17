Previous
bursting out by koalagardens
Photo 1668

bursting out

the white agapanthus are going to win this year, they are way ahead of the purple ones
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
gorgeous close up and bokeh!
October 19th, 2022  
A lovely detailed close up
October 19th, 2022  
Beautiful capture.
October 19th, 2022  
