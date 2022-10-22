Previous
the monarch flower by koalagardens
Photo 1673

the monarch flower

most of my milkweed is a creamy white, but this one is so pretty and the colours match the monarch it is the host for too
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Maggiemae
I didn't know about the milkweed flower - thought it was always the swan plant! Very impressive detail!
October 26th, 2022  
Gosia
Beautiful flower
October 26th, 2022  
Diana
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower, such pretty details and colours.
October 26th, 2022  
Christina
Beautiful colours - I can see why its called monarch
October 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty!
October 26th, 2022  
JackieR
Beautiful
October 26th, 2022  
