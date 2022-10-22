Sign up
Photo 1673
the monarch flower
most of my milkweed is a creamy white, but this one is so pretty and the colours match the monarch it is the host for too
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2751
2752
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th October 2022 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
monarch
,
milkweek
Maggiemae
ace
I didn't know about the milkweed flower - thought it was always the swan plant! Very impressive detail!
October 26th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Beautiful flower
October 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower, such pretty details and colours.
October 26th, 2022
Christina
ace
Beautiful colours - I can see why its called monarch
October 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty!
October 26th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2022
