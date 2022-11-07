Previous
lace cap hydrangea opening by koalagardens
Photo 1682

lace cap hydrangea opening

I only have one of these kinds, and the leaf is variegated too
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina ace
Pretty colour
November 7th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous
So many colourful varieties of hydrangeas nowadays
November 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
November 7th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
November 7th, 2022  
KazzaMazoo
Lovely. Love the mix of colours in one bloom.
November 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
So pretty, and with so many colours too
November 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
The colours are gorgeous
November 7th, 2022  
