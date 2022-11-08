Previous
on the prowl by koalagardens
Photo 1686

on the prowl

for a meal - focus is essential
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Lookout whatever he's watching! great shot showing behaviour.
November 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I love the textures and tones.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
Something has got its attention.
November 11th, 2022  
