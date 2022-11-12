Sign up
Photo 1690
we're free, now to open right up
I love the stages of the agapanthus flower head
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Desi
Lovely shot
November 14th, 2022
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
November 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and exiting times ahead!
November 14th, 2022
