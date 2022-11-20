Sign up
Photo 1698
all in the focus
I deliberately focused on the foreground leaves instead of Matilda who is barely detectable in the background
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4644
photos
254
followers
257
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th November 2022 8:27am
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush
,
forest
,
focus
Mags
ace
A lovely selective focus capture.
November 22nd, 2022
