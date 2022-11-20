Previous
Next
all in the focus by koalagardens
Photo 1698

all in the focus

I deliberately focused on the foreground leaves instead of Matilda who is barely detectable in the background
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
465% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely selective focus capture.
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise