Photo 1720
a tip of a branch in flower
a bit more of the lovely poinciana flowering this year
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4688
photos
257
followers
256
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th December 2022 12:45pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
poinciana
Annie D
ace
it's glorious!
December 14th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, it's so heavy with flowers.
December 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A riot of colour!
December 14th, 2022
