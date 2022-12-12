Previous
a tip of a branch in flower by koalagardens
a tip of a branch in flower

a bit more of the lovely poinciana flowering this year
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Annie D ace
it's glorious!
December 14th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, it's so heavy with flowers.
December 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A riot of colour!
December 14th, 2022  
