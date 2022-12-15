Sign up
Photo 1723
before the dawn
I love the time before the sun reaches the horizon of a morning - that's when the colours are the best
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
sunrise
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow the color of that sky is amazing!
December 17th, 2022
