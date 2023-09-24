Sign up
Photo 1952
blueberry lily
a native lily that produces masses of tiny flowers that become small berries
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5240
photos
255
followers
245
following
534% complete
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
3059
1949
1950
3060
1951
1952
3061
3062
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th September 2023 12:15pm
Privacy
Public
nature
,
native
,
australia
,
conservation
,
dianella
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and unusual ,( never heard or seen this in UK even as a pot plant!! ) Lovely focus and dof! fav
September 25th, 2023
