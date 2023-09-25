Previous
spray of blueberry lilies by koalagardens
Photo 1953

spray of blueberry lilies

you can see the berries beginning to form, they turn a dark blue/purple colour as they ripen
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Louise & Ken
Are they then edible? I've picked blueberries from hearty bushes...
September 26th, 2023  
