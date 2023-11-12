Sign up
Previous
Photo 1999
always one eye on me
while they eat, birds seem to be so aware of everything else
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5342
photos
255
followers
251
following
547% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th November 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
lorikeet
,
wildandfree
,
ndao20
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that eye!
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
They sure are, fabulous capture of this beauty with his gorgeous eye.
November 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 13th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
super shot, that eye really pops
November 13th, 2023
