always one eye on me by koalagardens
always one eye on me

while they eat, birds seem to be so aware of everything else
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that eye!
November 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
They sure are, fabulous capture of this beauty with his gorgeous eye.
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 13th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
super shot, that eye really pops
November 13th, 2023  
