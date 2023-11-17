Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2006
flowers and leaf growth
the tree that now looks like a single flame is on the turn as new leaf growth is starting to form inside each lot of flowers
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5354
photos
255
followers
250
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Latest from all albums
2003
3114
2004
3115
2005
3116
2006
3117
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th November 2023 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
Ian George
ace
Magical.
November 19th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
This is amazing. The new leaves form right after the flowers finish? What about seeds?
November 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
November 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
yes, it's quite amazing - this is the first year it has flowered properly - I'll be keeping an eye on it! I'm guessing there will be some seed pods of some kind. we can all find out together :)
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close