Previous
flowers and leaf growth by koalagardens
Photo 2006

flowers and leaf growth

the tree that now looks like a single flame is on the turn as new leaf growth is starting to form inside each lot of flowers
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ian George ace
Magical.
November 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is amazing. The new leaves form right after the flowers finish? What about seeds?
November 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 19th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat yes, it's quite amazing - this is the first year it has flowered properly - I'll be keeping an eye on it! I'm guessing there will be some seed pods of some kind. we can all find out together :)
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise