Photo 2013
new growth
some lovely colours in spring here - callistemon or bottle brush bush
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
australia
conservation
callistemon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully captured
November 25th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo…wonderful capture love it!
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully captured in the sunlight with the raindrops glistening on the leaves ! fav
November 25th, 2023
