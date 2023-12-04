Sign up
Photo 2023
Photo 2023
guess what?
I have yet another grandie arriving in January, so I decided to order up a couple of my new designs (that I made for my older grandies) to start things off for them. I'm thinking I might also get us all matching tops for funsies.
More designs here:
https://www.redbubble.com/people/koalagardens/explore?asc=u&page=1&sortOrder=recent
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5387
photos
250
followers
247
following
554% complete
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
3130
2021
3131
2022
3132
2023
3133
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
iPhone XR
Tags
koala
Mags
ace
Oh my goodness! These are so cute!
December 6th, 2023
Rick
ace
Very cute. I'm sure everyone will love those.
December 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
How super cute. A new joey entering your family.
December 6th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
How cute!
December 6th, 2023
