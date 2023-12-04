Previous
guess what? by koalagardens
Photo 2023

guess what?

I have yet another grandie arriving in January, so I decided to order up a couple of my new designs (that I made for my older grandies) to start things off for them. I'm thinking I might also get us all matching tops for funsies.
More designs here: https://www.redbubble.com/people/koalagardens/explore?asc=u&page=1&sortOrder=recent
4th December 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
554% complete

Mags ace
Oh my goodness! These are so cute!
December 6th, 2023  
Rick ace
Very cute. I'm sure everyone will love those.
December 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
How super cute. A new joey entering your family.
December 6th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
How cute!
December 6th, 2023  
