moss on a rock by koalagardens
Photo 2066

moss on a rock

the gardens in front of my house have quite a lot of rocks complete with lichens and mosses which are always enjoyable to wander along and photograph
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty when you really look !
January 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super macro!
January 18th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I adore the beauty of this type of moss!
January 18th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
I love the moss shot. It's always interesting to explore the tiny world.
January 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful macro!
January 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty…. Wonderful
January 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A beautiful image...
January 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So wonderful
January 18th, 2024  
