Photo 2074
eye see you said the tree ...
a bit of fun seeing things in the bark
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
8
1
xtra
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
24th January 2024 7:18am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bark
,
australia
,
conservation
,
theme-january2024
Taffy
ace
I immediately saw the eye!
January 26th, 2024
