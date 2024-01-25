Sign up
Photo 2075
good morning Australia
it's well worth being out at this time of the morning, both for the views and the only time you won't be dripping with sweat
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
morning
,
australia
,
sunrise
Babs
ace
What a glorious start to the day.
After a couple of really hot days the temperature has cooled here today so we have some respite. fav
January 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful way to start the day, beautifully captured.
We too are sweltering away here and I am mostly indoors with the aircon ;-)
January 27th, 2024
