good morning Australia by koalagardens
good morning Australia

it's well worth being out at this time of the morning, both for the views and the only time you won't be dripping with sweat
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
What a glorious start to the day.

After a couple of really hot days the temperature has cooled here today so we have some respite. fav
January 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful way to start the day, beautifully captured.

We too are sweltering away here and I am mostly indoors with the aircon ;-)
January 27th, 2024  
