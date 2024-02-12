Previous
got my eye on you by koalagardens
Photo 2093

got my eye on you

split tone for FOR and I couldn't resist using this young lace monitor (goanna) I came across - very shy and only about a metre long
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags
Whoa! Fantastic capture.
February 14th, 2024  
Sue Cooper
That's fabulous! Well spotted! Fav.
February 14th, 2024  
Sally Ings
Gorgeous creature. Well camouflaged
February 14th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
That is really beautiful.
February 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
This is all kinds of awesome!
February 14th, 2024  
haskar
What a look. Lovely textures.
February 14th, 2024  
Desi
How incredible!
February 14th, 2024  
