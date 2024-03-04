Previous
everyday pink by koalagardens
everyday pink

my phone selfie stick, which is very useful as it will also become a tripod stand - I chose a hot pink because I can't so easily put it down in the grass and lose it lol
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - I wondered what it was !!
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
I too did not recognize what it was. Cool pink
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a great idea!
March 3rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
That’s so colourful?! Nice rainbow capture
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful lipstick pink!
March 3rd, 2024  
