a study in webs by koalagardens
Photo 2144

a study in webs

this is a tiny spider as I'm right up close in macro mode - I love the big droplet of water on top of her. this is my 30 shots one subject project
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
