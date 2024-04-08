Previous
30 days of webs by koalagardens
Photo 2149

30 days of webs

some mornings when there are hundreds of these glistening as the sun peaks over the horizon it is like a fairyland
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beautiful diamonds
April 9th, 2024  
I can just imagine walking through your eucalyptus forest with all the jewel like webs.
April 9th, 2024  
Lovely capture.
April 9th, 2024  
