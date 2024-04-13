Previous
webs come in all shapes and sizes by koalagardens
webs come in all shapes and sizes

often hard to know when one is damaged and when it is just a different type of web
Diana ace
How beautiful, I love the perfect one in the corner.
April 14th, 2024  
haskar ace
They are very different, but always well thought out. These are fascinating structures.
April 14th, 2024  
