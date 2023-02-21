Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 974
The Shadow
There were dark clouds all day, but just as the sun was setting a thin strip of sun shone through by the horizon creating long dark shadows against the bright fields with the dark sky above.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1016
photos
68
followers
80
following
266% complete
View this month »
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th February 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close