Traveling South by kuva
Photo 975

Traveling South

A lone goose on the pond this morning. Hope it made it to better weather before a winter storm broke this afternoon.

Very flat clouds today, but I liked the texture from the ice on the pond.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
