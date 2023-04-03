Previous
Next
Watercolor Sketch #3 by kuva
Photo 1016

Watercolor Sketch #3

Tulips pushing through gravel. I added a path to the hose spigot through a garden area - I thought I had moved all the plants, but must have missed these few tulips. They were undeterred.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise