Previous
Next
Watercolor Sketch #4 by kuva
Photo 1017

Watercolor Sketch #4

A large white pine tree, out of view in this photo, but the mossy grass underneath was a lovely spot to sit and paint.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise