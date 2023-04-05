Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1018
Watercolor Sketch #5
I spent a lot of time playing outside today, but when I took a moment to paint, it started raining, so I stayed inside to sketch an idea of turning the front yard into a garden.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1064
photos
80
followers
84
following
279% complete
View this month »
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Latest from all albums
45
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
6th April 2023 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close