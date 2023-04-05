Previous
Watercolor Sketch #5 by kuva
Watercolor Sketch #5

I spent a lot of time playing outside today, but when I took a moment to paint, it started raining, so I stayed inside to sketch an idea of turning the front yard into a garden.
Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
