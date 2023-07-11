Previous
Fly Free by kvphoto
Fly Free

“There's so much world to see, what's stopping you from flying free?”

—Eyedea
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Kate ace
It is really enjoying that button plant
July 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely plant with butterfly blending in.
July 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours on this butterfly, not seen one of those.
July 11th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great capture of the pretty butterfly (a kind of swallowtail?). I think you moved quickly to get this shot! Fav
July 11th, 2023  
