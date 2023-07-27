Sign up
Previous
Photo 1659
Zebra Swallowtail
“It is in the wild places, where the edge of the earth meets the corners of the sky, the human spirit is fed.”
—Art Wolfe
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1974
photos
144
followers
140
following
454% complete
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th July 2023 10:09am
Tags
butterfly
,
zebra-swallowtail
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful color and detail
July 27th, 2023
