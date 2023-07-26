Previous
Beauty Everywhere by kvphoto
Beauty Everywhere

"If one truly loves nature one finds beauty everywhere."

--Vincent Van Gogh

--We leave early tomorrow to set out on a 6 week camping trip that will take us across the US. We have been busy packing and prepping for this trip for the past month. The total trip will be over 8k miles and there are many long mileage travel days so we can reach our different destinations. I will try to post when I can. I know that I won't have time or bandwidth to comment much if at all... so thanks in advance if you take the time to comment on my photos... I always enjoy reading your comments.

I've been looking forward to making this trip to for a long time and I am so excited to get to see some national parks and places that I've never visited before... so happy to get on the road tomorrow and go.
Heather ace
A stunning capture and lovely dof! Fav! Have a fantastic trip! Looking forward to joining in through your photos (whenever you are able to post)
July 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours and beautiful butterfly. You are having a fun filled year of adventures.
July 26th, 2023  
