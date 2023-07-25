Sign up
Previous
Photo 1657
Painted Lady
We made a brief visit to the butterfly house at Smith Gilbert Gardens today. It was very hot (93F) but worth spending a few minutes there. We saw a few new butterflies and this is one of them.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
lantana
painted lady
smith gilbert gardens
kennesaw georgia
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image!
July 25th, 2023
