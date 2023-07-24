Sign up
Photo 1656
Snowberry Clearwing
The snowberry clearwing is a hummingbird moth... also called a flying lobster moth. They are fun to watch as they hover above a plant and sip nectar.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Tags
hummingbird moth
,
snowberry clearwing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love the detail of the wings
July 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
These are so cool! Great shot!
July 24th, 2023
