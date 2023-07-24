Previous
Snowberry Clearwing by kvphoto
Snowberry Clearwing

The snowberry clearwing is a hummingbird moth... also called a flying lobster moth. They are fun to watch as they hover above a plant and sip nectar.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love the detail of the wings
July 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
These are so cool! Great shot!
July 24th, 2023  
