Photo 1655
Bumble Bee Ballet
"You can always give something, even if it is only kindness."
--Anne Frank
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1970
photos
146
followers
140
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th July 2023 2:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bees
bumble bee
cup flower
Heather
ace
Fabulous bee capture (the pair of them!) dancing around the yellow cup flower! Your dark background is perfect for the bright yellow! Fav (p.s. Love the Anne Frank quote, too!)
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous! So mesmerizing to watch!
July 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A bee frenzy.
July 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely detail on the wings
July 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
July 23rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
July 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting capture of the interaction.
July 23rd, 2023
