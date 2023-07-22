Previous
Indian Blankets by kvphoto
Photo 1654

Indian Blankets

"Give and Take...
For to the bee a flower is a fountain if life
And to the flower a bee is a messenger of love
And to both, bee and flower,
the giving and the receiving is a need and an ecstasy."

--Khalil Gibran
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Margaret Brown ace
So bright and pretty lovely capture.
July 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2023  
