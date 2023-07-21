Previous
Drinking While Flying by kvphoto
Drinking While Flying

"As a bee gathering nectar does not harm or disturb the color & fragrance of the flower; so do the wise move through the world."

--Gautama Buddh
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture
July 21st, 2023  
