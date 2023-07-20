Sign up
Previous
Photo 1652
Outta Here
"I was surprised, as always, be how easy the act of leaving was, and how good it felt. The world was suddenly rich with possibility."
--Jack Kerouac
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
1
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
1967
photos
146
followers
140
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th July 2023 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
leaving
,
flying
,
sage
,
bees
,
pollinators
