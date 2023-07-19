Previous
Hanging On by kvphoto
Photo 1651

Hanging On

"Success seems to be largely a matter of hanging on after others have let go."


--William Feather
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Lesley ace
Lovely photo and quote
July 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent capture.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
July 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful details.
July 19th, 2023  
