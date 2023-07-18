Sign up
Previous
Photo 1650
Tumbling Bee
I watched this bee tumble over on its back... I think he was drunk on nectar... nectar can become fermented in the heat and it is a hot one today... 91F & almost 33 C.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
6
7
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th July 2023 2:54pm
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
bloom
,
drunk
,
pollen
,
nectar
,
fermented
,
pollinator
,
cup flower
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
The morning after the night before! Great shot.
July 18th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic capture
July 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture.
July 18th, 2023
Heather
ace
Great timing! Great capture! That sure looks like a head-first tumble! Love all the yellow, too! Fav
July 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
He seemed to need a nap
July 18th, 2023
