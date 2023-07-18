Previous
Tumbling Bee by kvphoto
Tumbling Bee

I watched this bee tumble over on its back... I think he was drunk on nectar... nectar can become fermented in the heat and it is a hot one today... 91F & almost 33 C.
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful capture.
July 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
The morning after the night before! Great shot.
July 18th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic capture
July 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture.
July 18th, 2023  
Heather ace
Great timing! Great capture! That sure looks like a head-first tumble! Love all the yellow, too! Fav
July 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
He seemed to need a nap
July 18th, 2023  
