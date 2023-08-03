Previous
by kvphoto
“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”

—Albert Schweitzer
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
August 3rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
August 3rd, 2023  
