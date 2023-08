Smile

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”



-Leo Buscaglia—We enjoyed our visit to Twin Falls, Idaho and today we will head into Washington and enter the Pacific time zone… just when I was still trying to get used to Mountain time. I am thankful to be able to travel like this… we are having an awesome time.