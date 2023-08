Thankful

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”



—John F. Kennedy—We are having a great time on our trip. We are very thankful to have spent some quality time with the professor who made a huge impact on our professional lives as school librarians. Thank you Shirley and many thanks to all the great teachers who helped us become the people we are today. Today we will leave Wyoming and head to Idaho. Thanks for all your comments on my photos… most appreciated.