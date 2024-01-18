Previous
Yellow Rumped Warbler by kvphoto
Photo 1832

Yellow Rumped Warbler

The little cutie was hanging on an oak tree watching for an opportunity to visit the suet feeder.
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
The background just adds to the delight of this shot. A beauty!
