Photo 1832
Yellow Rumped Warbler
The little cutie was hanging on an oak tree watching for an opportunity to visit the suet feeder.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
yellow-rumped-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
Casablanca
ace
The background just adds to the delight of this shot. A beauty!
January 18th, 2024
