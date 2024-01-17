Sign up
Previous
Photo 1831
Balancing Act
“Step with care and great tact. And remember life's a great balancing act.”
—Dr. Seuss
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2155
photos
152
followers
144
following
501% complete
View this month »
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
Latest from all albums
1826
295
1827
296
1828
1829
1830
1831
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th January 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sony-a7rv
,
pine-warblers
Corinne C
ace
So lovely
January 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the softness
January 17th, 2024
