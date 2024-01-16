Previous
Angry Bird by kvphoto
Photo 1830

Angry Bird

Pine warblers fighting for dominance at our bird feeders.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Amazing capture!
January 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous timing.
January 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is an awesome shot! Instant fav
January 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Absolutely fabulous
January 16th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
What excellent timing. FAV!!!!
January 16th, 2024  
